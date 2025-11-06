Bihar election 2025 live updates 13 polling till 9 am; 2 women purport not allowed to vote

RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bihar Assembly polls, Tejashwi Yadav cast his vote along with family members in Patna on Thursday in the first phase of polling on October 28. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present along with him.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ cast their votes in Lakhisarai and Patna respectively.

Bihar elections live updates:

BJP leader and actor-singer Pawan Singh after casting his vote, told reporters that there are only development agendas for these elections. “I have voted for development. I request all the people in Bihar to come out and vote and give their support to development,” he said.

Lalu Yadav, national president of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal and candidate from Mahua, said, “I have cast my vote. I request you to come 121 seats voting and tell your family members to vote. We have three phases left. Every vote counts. The blessings of our parents are of course very important. But the blessings of public, their trust and support have their own significance.”

With the Phase 1 polling over, it is now up to the people of Bihar to make their choice on the next government to lead the state.

Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy Chief Minister face Mukesh Sahani said, “My message to everyone is that they all should come out of their houses and cast their votes- for a better government, for a better Bihar. Vote to strengthen our democracy. This nation is not of any politician. The public is the owner of this country.”