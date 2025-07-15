Bihar govt launches spatial mutation portal under integrated land record management system

Patna: Giving a new direction to digital land record management, the Bihar government, on Tuesday, launched the Integrated Land Record Management System (ILRMS), including its Spatial Mutation Portal, to enable auto-update of revenue maps and title records during land transactions and inheritance.

The portal was inaugurated by the State Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Sanjay Saraogi at the Survey Bhawan in Patna in the presence of senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar Singh, Secretary Jai Singh, and Kamal Jain of IIT Roorkee.

Bihar has become the first state in the country to operationalise spatial mutation, moving from manual map changes to automatic, accurate, and transparent updates.

Under spatial mutation portal, pre-mutation sketches (actual land maps) will be prepared before purchase, sale or inheritance, ensuring clarity on the exact portion being transferred.

In case of division of a Khasra (land record document used in India to indicate the specific details of agricultural land), the system will generate new Khasra numbers automatically.

The Raiyats will get account numbers linked to their land parcels, protecting government land from tampering and ensuring clean records.

It is linked with IIT Roorkee's Make in India Geographic Information Systems solution, eliminating recurring foreign technology fees and making the system cost-effective.

At present, the system is being piloted in more than 80 villages across three districts, with a state-wide rollout planned post-feedback improvements.

Minister Saraogi said, "The era of bags has ended, the era of laptops has begun. This will ensure quick justice and quick work while ending disputes."

Additional Chief Secretary Singh called it the result of long-term efforts and highlighted plans to expand to all villages post-final rights record publication.

IIT Roorkee's Kamal Jain said that this system will permanently reduce costs while increasing transparency in land transactions in Bihar.

Previously, Bihar's mutation process only updated 'Jamabandi' (it refers to the Record of Rights, a crucial land record document that details ownership, cultivation, and other rights related to a specific land parcel) records while maps remained unchanged, leading to errors, manual delays, and disputes.

The launch positions Bihar as a leader in high-tech land reforms in India, aligning with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's push for governance transparency and administrative efficiency.