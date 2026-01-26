Egypt Moves to Curb Children’s Social Media Use, Citing Rising ‘Digital Chaos’

Egypt is preparing to introduce new rules to regulate how children use social media, as lawmakers warn that unchecked digital exposure is creating what they describe as “digital chaos” among young people.

In a move reflecting growing global concern over children’s online safety, Egypt’s Parliament has begun exploring legislation aimed at limiting minors’ access to social networking platforms. Officials say the goal is to protect children from harmful content, cyberbullying, and other online threats that could affect their mental and emotional development.

The House of Representatives confirmed late Sunday that discussions are underway to draft a law focused on safer digital environments for young users. According to an official statement, Parliament plans to collaborate closely with government agencies and subject-matter experts to craft policies that safeguard children.

Lawmakers said they aim to regulate children’s use of social media and “put an end to the digital chaos our children are facing, and which negatively impacts their future.”

The proposed measures gained momentum after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi publicly urged action. During televised remarks on Saturday, he called on both the government and legislators to evaluate the risks associated with early and unrestricted social media use.

The president encouraged authorities to consider introducing legislation restricting children’s use of social media, “until they reach an age when they can handle it properly.”

His comments also referenced international examples. El-Sissi pointed to countries like Australia and the United Kingdom, where similar debates are shaping new digital policies. Both nations are considering tighter controls to protect minors online.

Recent data underscores why Egyptian officials are concerned. A 2024 report by the National Center for Social and Criminological Research revealed that roughly half of Egyptians under 18 actively use social media platforms. Experts warn that these spaces often expose children to inappropriate content, harassment, and online abuse, which can have lasting consequences.

Around the world, governments are grappling with the same challenge. In December, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children younger than 16, a decision that sparked intense discussion about privacy, technology dependence, and mental health. Meanwhile, the British government has said it will consider banning young teenagers from social media while tightening laws designed to protect children from harmful content and excessive screen time.

France is also accelerating its efforts. French President Emmanuel Macron urged his government to fast-track the legal process to ensure a social media ban for children under 15 can be enforced at the start of the next school year in September.

For Egypt, the proposed law represents a broader attempt to balance technological advancement with child safety. While details of the legislation are still being developed, the message from lawmakers is clear: protecting children in the digital age has become an urgent national priority.