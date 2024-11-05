Bihar minister Renu Devi observes Chhath festival in Bettiah

Patna: Bihar's cabinet minister Renu Devi on Tuesday observed the four-day Chhath festival with Nahai Khai in her native city Bettiah (West Champaran) on Tuesday.

Known for her deep devotion, Renu Devi has been observing this fast for years, preparing all the traditional Chhath prasad—including pumpkin, rice, and gram pulse—by hand.

Her entire family is actively involved in the preparations, supporting her as she observes the strict and spiritually significant rituals of the festival.

During the prasad preparation, Renu Devi was singing devotional songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, a customary practice that reflects the spirit of devotion in this festival.

Emphasising the importance of Chhath for families across Bihar, she shared her personal devotion and extended her wishes for a harmonious celebration across the state.

Renu Devi said: “I bow to Mata Chhath and Aditya Dev (the Sun God). Chhath is being celebrated all over the world today. Everyone knows the importance of Chhath. May Sun God make the country and Bihar prosperous. May everyone be good and healthy—this is my wish.”

Her message reflects the communal and spiritual essence of Chhath Puja, wishing for health, prosperity, and harmony for all, especially during this auspicious time.

Chhath Puja, a revered festival, began on Tuesday, with Nahai Khay, marking the first day of this four-day celebration. During Nahai Khay, Chhathvratis (devotees) begin the observance with a ritual bath and prepare a satvik meal, traditionally cooked on a wooden stove rather than a kitchen stove, to maintain purity. Pumpkin, rice, and gram pulse are key ingredients, and the entire process is conducted with careful adherence to ritual purity and cleanliness.

On 6 November, devotees will observe Kharna, a significant stage in the Chhath Puja, where they prepare and offer kheer made from rice, jaggery, and sugarcane juice along with roti. This meal marks the last food and water they will consume before beginning their intense 36-hour fast.

During this time, Chhathvratis abstained completely from food and water, an act of devotion that many devotees describe as manageable due to the strength of their faith.

On 7 November, the third day of the festival, devotees will gather at water bodies to offer the first Arghya (offering) to the setting Sun. This ritual is deeply symbolic, as it honours the Sun for the day’s blessings and strength.

The festival concludes on 8 November, with the final Arghya offered to the rising Sun. This marks the end of Chhath Puja, as devotees break their fast following the morning ritual, symbolising gratitude for new beginnings and sustenance.