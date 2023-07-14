Bihar Oppn meet Governor, demands CBI inquiry over police action

Patna: Bihar opposition parties on Friday met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted a memorandum while demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the police action during a BJP protests march in the capital city.

The Opposition delegation included BJP State president Samrat Chaudhary, RLJP leader and MP from Samastipur Prince Raj, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders.

The leaders demanded a CBI inquiry or investigation by high court sitting judge. They also said that they have no faith in Bihar police.

The BJP has alleged that one of its leaders died after police in Patna fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to a lathicharge to stop party workers from marching to the Bihar Assembly today.

The march was part of a massive protest organised by the party against the “corruption” carried out by the Nitish Kumar-led state government.

BJP leaders also celebrated black day on Friday against the Lathi charge of Patna police.

They burnt effigies of Chief Minister NItish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.