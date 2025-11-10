Bihar poll campaign ends

Patna: The high-voltage campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections came to a close on Sunday evening, marking the end of a fiercely fought contest defined by sharp rhetoric, caste equations, and competing claims of governance and development. With the first phase of polling witnessing a record voter turnout of nearly 65 per cent, attention now shifts to the second and final phase, where 122 constituencies will vote on Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Top leaders from across the political spectrum — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi — addressed several rallies in a last-minute effort to sway undecided voters.

Thecampaign saw the NDA banking on its development track record, while the INDIA bloc sought to tap into youth discontent, unemployment, and social justice narratives. As the curtains fall on weeks of political rallies and heated exchanges, the upcoming phase is expected to determine the balance of power in Bihar, making it one of the most closely watched state elections in recent years.

Bihar registered a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the Assembly elections held on November 6, the highest in the state’s electoral history.

The Election Commission said that 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates — 1,192 men and 122 women.

As per the latest figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the turnout marks an increase of 7.79 percentage points compared to the 57.29 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly elections. Of the total electorate, 1.98 crore were men and 1.76 crore women, with officials noting that women voters turned out in large numbers.