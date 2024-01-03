Live
- Man found dead at his house in Delhi
- K’taka BJP gives 48 hour deadline for release of Kar Sevak
- YS Sharmila meets brother Jagan Reddy a day before joining Congress
- India’s GDP to touch $4 tn ahead of LS polls: Piyush Goyal
- Tejasvi Surya urges Union Minister to look into Namma Metro MD appointment matter
- Site execution for HPL’s largest phenol plant begins in Haldia
- Ahmedabad clears 103L metric tonnes of solid waste; frees 35 acres of land
- BRS leaders challenge rejection of their nomination to Legislative Council by Governor
- No interim relief for Mahua Moitra from SC in plea against expulsion from LS
- Will be pleased to see Nitish Kumar as INDIA bloc’s convener: Tejashwi Yadav
Just In
Bihar to carry out survey on liquor ban
Bihar Liquor Prohibition Department on Wednesday said that it will soon hire an agency to carry out a survey on the liquor ban in the state.
Patna: Bihar Liquor Prohibition Department on Wednesday said that it will soon hire an agency to carry out a survey on the liquor ban in the state.
Liquor Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar said that the process of short listing a agency is underway and it will soon be finalised.
“Right now we are evaluating agencies and soon will assign it an so that a survey on liquor ban can be carried out. This evaluation is being done on the basis of the presentation they give us. We will try to do digital analysis of the presentation and then finalise an agency,” Kumar said.
A bill regarding survey on liquor ban was passed during the winter session of the Bihar assembly.
The leaders of ruling and opposition parties have been demanding to review the liquor ban while leaders such as Jitan Ram Manjhi has been frequently raising the issue and asking the government to withdraw the act.