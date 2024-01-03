Bihar to carry out survey on liquor ban

Patna: Bihar Liquor Prohibition Department on Wednesday said that it will soon hire an agency to carry out a survey on the liquor ban in the state.

Liquor Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar said that the process of short listing a agency is underway and it will soon be finalised.

“Right now we are evaluating agencies and soon will assign it an so that a survey on liquor ban can be carried out. This evaluation is being done on the basis of the presentation they give us. We will try to do digital analysis of the presentation and then finalise an agency,” Kumar said.

A bill regarding survey on liquor ban was passed during the winter session of the Bihar assembly.

The leaders of ruling and opposition parties have been demanding to review the liquor ban while leaders such as Jitan Ram Manjhi has been frequently raising the issue and asking the government to withdraw the act.