Bill to regulate pvt school fee hike in Assembly soon

New Delhi: The second session of the eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 2:00 PM. One of the major highlights of this session will be the introduction of the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation Bill, 2025. The bill aims to regulate and prevent arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the capital. It follows growing public concern and numerous complaints from parents, prompting the Delhi government to take legislative action to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the fee structures of private educational institutions.

Approximately ten days ago, Chief Minister Gupta, along with Education Minister Ashish Sood, held a press conference outlining the provisions of the upcoming bill. During the briefing, Gupta emphasized the government's intention to ensure transparency and accountability in the private education sector.