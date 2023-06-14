Live
Cyclone Biparjoy: Political parties rise to the occasion
Highlights
Helplines launched in all 33 districts, toll free number 1077
In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the state government, the ruling BJP, and opposition parties –- Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – have launched helplines for people in vulnerable areas. The Congress said it will help state administration wherever needed.
All 33 districts in the state have launched helpline numbers, an official release highlighted. People can also reach out for help on the toll-free number 1077, the release added. To help out the industries during the cyclone, the Industries Department has also launched a separate helpline with a ‘State Control Room for Industries’ at GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) headquarters.
