Live
- PM Modi has already scored a century in first two phases of LS polls: Amit Shah
- Mamata expresses apprehension of division of anti-BJP votes in Bengal
- Rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days
- BSF seizes heroin close to Pak border in Punjab
- India unstoppable under 'visionary' PM Modi: Rajnath Singh
- SP has already accepted defeat even before the battle is over: Yogi Adityanath
- 'Shehzada insulted Indian kings and emperors but forgot Aurangzeb's atrocities', PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi
- Despite having a woman CM, females in West Bengal most unsafe: JP Nadda
- Lives of daughters like Neha don’t matter to Congress, says PM Modi on K’taka student murder case
- BJD and BJP are working together, says Rahul
Just In
BJD and BJP are working together, says Rahul
Cuttack: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came down heavily on both BJP and BJD during an election rally at Salepur in Cuttack district. Prime...
Cuttack: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came down heavily on both BJP and BJD during an election rally at Salepur in Cuttack district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for ''select people'' in Odisha, he said.
Rahul claimed that though BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working together. ''Call it a partnership or marriage, both BJD and BJP are together,'' he said.
Taking a dig at Naveen, Rahul said though he is the Chief Minister, the BJD government is being run by his aide VK Pandian.
In an apparent reference to Modi, Rahul said, ''Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik. They have looted your wealth.''