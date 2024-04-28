BJD and BJP are working together, says Rahul

Cuttack: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came down heavily on both BJP and BJD during an election rally at Salepur in Cuttack district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for ''select people'' in Odisha, he said.

Rahul claimed that though BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working together. ''Call it a partnership or marriage, both BJD and BJP are together,'' he said.

Taking a dig at Naveen, Rahul said though he is the Chief Minister, the BJD government is being run by his aide VK Pandian.

In an apparent reference to Modi, Rahul said, ''Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik. They have looted your wealth.''