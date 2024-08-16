BJD-BJP war of words over Odia ‘Asmita’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling BJP and Opposition BJD on Wednesday engaged in a heated exchange over Odia ‘Asmita’ (pride) slogan, each accusing the other of making hollow claims.

While the BJD asserted that the tall claims of BJP on Odia ‘Asmita’ has turned out to be hollow, the saffron party claimed the regional party was ousted from power after 24 years of rule as people realised that their pride is being compromised.

Addressing a press meet, BJD leader Lekhashri Samantasinghar claimed that after making Odia ‘Asmita’ a major campaign issue, the BJP has shown disrespect towards the pride of Odisha and its language. Alleging that the BJP ministers are unable to read and write Odia properly, the

BJD leader cited an instance and claimed that Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari failed to write ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in Odia.

Samantasinghar also accused the BJP of running the State from Delhi and claimed that the Chief Minister only visits the national capital to receive instructions from the Centre. Additionally, she criticised the appointment of a non-Odia as the State’s Chief secretary, a first in 41 years.

In response, BJP spokesperson Dillip Mallik accused the BJD of undermining Odisha and Odia ‘Asmita’ during its 24 years in power.

He described the BJD’s criticism of the BJP as “ridiculous and unfortunate,” and compared BJD president Naveen Patnaik to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that both are trying to create chaos—Patnaik in Odisha and Rahul in India.

“What Rahul Gandhi says in Delhi, Naveen Babu repeats it in Odisha. Rahul Gandhi is trying to create chaos in the country and Naveen Babu in the State, which the people of Odisha will not allow,” the BJP leader said.

Mallik further claimed that despite Patnaik’s long tenure in office, he had not learned Odia and ridiculed his and his party’s perceived lack of respect for the language. He also alleged that Patnaik avoids the Assembly due to his difficulty in speaking Odia properly.

“It is ridiculous and unfortunate to criticise the BJP today in relation to Odia ‘Asmita.’ While Naveen Babu was in the government, he was creating unrest and chaos in the State, he is still in the Opposition party and is creating unrest and chaos through the spokespersons,” Mallik said.