BJP all prepared to contest the Rajendra Nagar ward in the by-elections

New Delhi: The Rajendra Nagar assembly by-elections are around the corner and BJP is having a close watch over its preparations. Adesh Gupta, has declared MLA Ajay Mahawar as the in-charge. Adesh also chaired a meeting with office holders of all the wards to hone up the preparations.

Election preparation and strategy will be under the purview of Mahawar. Preparation will be made to get that extra edge and win over in the election. Ward-wise in-charge has also been appointed for their cooperation.Former MLA Dr. Mahendra Nagpal has been appointed as in-charge of Rajendra Nagar ward, Gajendra Yadav has been appointed in-charge of Indrapuri ward.Former mayor Jai Prakash has been made in-charge of Narayana ward and state spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra has been made co-in-charge.

AAP's Raghav Chadha was the presiding election until he was selected as a Rajya Sabha member. Hence his post got vacated which prompted by-elections in the Rajendra Nagar ward. BJP has currently 8 MLAs and winning the seat would increase the number of MLAs . BJP's state president lives in this constituency hence its a matter of prestige for the party. Results of the polls would definitely have an impact on the political stance of the party. To ensure their victory BJP has started preparations in full swing in order to seal this seat.

Earlier on the foundation day of BJP, Party's national president JP Nadda was was involved in the procession taken out in this assembly constituency. For the coming days, big names from BJP are also scheduled for programs here. BJP leaders say that the municipal elections will now be held after the Rajendra Nagar assembly by-election.For this reason also this by-election has special significance. Winning over can pave the way corporation elections also.