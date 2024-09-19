BJP, allies welcome decision

Live
New Delhi: The ruling NDA on Wednesday welcomed the government's nod to a high-level committee's recommendations for simultaneous elections, with several BJP leaders lauding the decision as another example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing what he promises.
BJP's allies Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), JD(S) and Shiv Sena welcomed the Cabinet's decision. LJP president and Union minister Chirag Paswan said it is a big and historic step in the country's interest. JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said simultaneous polls will rid the country of frequent polls, obviate the drain on the public exchequer and result in policy continuity. JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said it is a "historic step" towards improving India's electoral system.