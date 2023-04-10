BJP Ask Rahul Gandhi To Focus On Uniting Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party pointed the finger at Rahul Gandhi over his recent "Bharat Jodo Yatra," telling him to first focus on "Congress ko Congress se jodo" (unify the Congress). Sachin Pilot, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, opened a new front against his political rival and chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.



In order to pressure his government into taking action about suspected corruption under the BJP's dominance of the state, Pilot declared a day-long fast on Tuesday. The most recent development has once more brought attention to the rivalry for control between the Pilot and Gehlot groups within the state's Congress, putting pressure on the central leadership to reach an agreement before the approaching year-end assembly election.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted to add the leaders together first. He mentioned some of the names too. He added that "After listening to Pilot Ek khyaal aaya. Rahul ji, First Gehlot & Pilot jodo. Then DK & Siddharamiah jodo. Then Maken & Sandeep Dikshit jodo. Sidhu & Raja Warring Jodo. Phir NCP ko phir se jodo. Bharat is already united but Congress is Tukde Tukde - Tooti Footi. Congress se janta jodo. Congress ko congress se jodo. Baki sab chodo," reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Pilot claims that the Gehlot administration did nothing to address corruption committed by the Vasundhara Raje administration. At a press conference held at his Jaipur home, Pilot stated that the Congress has already vowed to look into the 45,000 crore mines scandal.

