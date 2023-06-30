BJP comes down heavily on ‘stubborn’ visit

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday termed as "irresponsible behaviour" of Rahul Gandhi after he visited Manipur on Thursday and said a person is reported to have lost his life in the strife-torn state due to the Congress leader's "stubbornness". Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson and Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra said the local administration had asked Gandhi to visit Churanchandpur in a chopper in view of the prevailing tension in the state, but he refused and went on to visit the area by road.

Several civil society organisations, including Manipur students unions were protesting for the last two to three days since the news about the Congress leader's visit appeared in media, he said.