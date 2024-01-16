BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Criticism, Defends Ram Temple Ceremony And Touts Economic Progress

The BJP launched an offensive against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, rebuffing his claims that the party is turning the January 22 consecration ceremony at Ayodhya into a political event. Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that the construction of the Ram temple holds deep significance for Hindus across the nation. He asserted that while Rahul Gandhi may attempt to manipulate the faith of Hindus, people reject his interference in interpreting their beliefs.

Chandrasekhar, addressing a press conference, dismissed Gandhi's criticisms, stating, "Rahul Gandhi lives in a la-la world. He thinks everything he says is predicated on nobody understanding the truth, and he can get away with these atrocious lies." He further accused Gandhi of attempting similar tactics in 2014 and 2019, asserting that the people of India are wise enough to discern the truth and understand the motives behind such political strategies.

Responding to Gandhi's criticism of the Modi government's handling of the economy, Chandrasekhar defended the government's pro-poor and welfare policies, citing a recent Niti Aayog report indicating significant poverty reduction. He accused the Congress of misleading the poor with empty slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' (Remove Poverty), contrasting it with what he described as the transformative impact of the Modi government in addressing injustice and promoting development.

Chandrasekhar highlighted the performance of the Congress government in Karnataka, attributing corruption and farmers' distress to their tenure. He countered Gandhi's accusations about the Ram temple ceremony, stating that the BJP respects the sentiments of Hindus and is dedicated to the construction of the temple.

The BJP leader also underscored the economic progress under the Modi government, citing the rise of over 1 lakh start-ups and 112 unicorns since 2015. He predicted a significant increase in start-ups and unicorns in the next decade, asserting that India has transitioned from being a technology-consuming country to a technology-producing one. Chandrasekhar argued that these advancements have contributed to a decline in the unemployment rate.