BJP Denies Train Cancellation Allegations Amidst TMC's Protests; Suggests Chartered Planes Instead

Disputing the allegations made by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who accused the BJP of canceling trains to prevent TMC workers from attending protests in the national capital, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has dismissed the claims as politically motivated. Adhikari suggested that the TMC, being the wealthiest party, should utilize its chartered planes to transport their party members to participate in the protests.



Addressing reporters in Kolkata, Adhikari asserted, "These allegations are false and politically motivated. TMC is the richest party. They have chartered flights. They should use them to send their workers to Delhi."



Earlier, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he termed a "shocking display of deceit." He expressed his dismay over the cancellation of a special train from Howrah to Delhi that was meant for the TMC's planned protests in the national capital on October 2 and 3, aimed at voicing their grievances against the central government.



Banerjee took to social media to voice his discontent, stating, "SHOCKING DISPLAY OF DECEIT: The BJP govt shamelessly denied to provide a special train after accepting the deposit. This blatant obstruction of WB's right to protest for their rightful dues is a glaring testament to their FEAR. Love seeing them COWER BEFORE THE PEOPLE OF WB."



He also shared a snapshot of a letter from the Eastern Railway, which informed the TMC that the desired composition of coaches for the requested special train was not available at the moment.



Furthermore, Banerjee included a screenshot of an email from the IRCTC Chief Supervisor of Tourism, assuring the TMC that the refund for the requested special train would be processed shortly.



The Trinamool Congress has scheduled a major protest at Delhi's Raj Ghat on October 2 and 3, to highlight the delay in the release of funds to West Bengal by the central government. Abhishek Banerjee emphasized that their fight against the deprivation of West Bengal by the Centre would persist, and he intended to join the protests in Delhi on October 2.

