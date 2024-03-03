  • Menu
BJP Files Complaint Against Congress Leader For Allegedly Mishandling National Anthem At Kerala Rally

  • The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has lodged a formal complaint against Palode Ravi, the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress President, for purportedly incorrectly singing the national anthem during the conclusion of a Congress rally.
  • The incident sparked controversy, with video footage circulating on social media. Congress MLA T Siddique intervened to rectify the situation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has officially raised a complaint against Palode Ravi, who serves as the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress President. The complaint alleges that Ravi incorrectly sang the national anthem during the conclusion of the Congress's 'Samaragni' rally held on Thursday.

RS Rajeev, the BJP district vice president, filed the complaint, which was submitted to the City Police Commissioner, accusing Ravi of showing disrespect towards the national anthem.

A video capturing Ravi's rendition of the national anthem spread widely on social media platforms. The footage depicted Congress MLA T Siddique promptly intervening and ensuring the correct rendition of the national anthem thereafter.

Subsequently, Siddique addressed the media, explaining that Ravi's incorrect singing was an unintentional mistake. He urged people not to blow the issue out of proportion.

Moreover, Siddique highlighted a similar incident involving BJP members in Bengal in 2021 through a Facebook post. He shared a video allegedly showing BJP leaders incorrectly singing the national anthem during an event attended by Smriti Irani in West Bengal in 2021.

The 'Samaragni' rally, led by Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, concluded in Thiruvananthapuram. The event was attended by notable personalities, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, and others.

