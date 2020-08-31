BJP flays Congress, says Modi has 'red eyes' so India's sovereignty is intact

New Delhi: The BJP hit back at the Congress after the latter targeted the Modi government on Monday, saying there was a conspiracy of infiltration by Chinese troops along the Ladakh border.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra said as long as there is the Modi government and the Army, no country can threaten the sovereignty of India. On questions about the 'red eyes' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Congress, the BJP said we have 'red eyes' but the Congress has 'wet eyes'.

In a press conference at the BJP office here, Patra on Monday said, "The red eyes are with India, Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Army that is why India's sovereignty is intact. Nobody dares to look India in the eye. Every child looks with utmost belief in the Indian Army and PM Modi. As long as the government and the Army stand united, no one can play with the sovereignty of the country."

Patra responded to the statement of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in which the latter had said that on the night of August 29-30 Chinese troops attempted to infiltrate near the Pangong Tso lake. Surjewala had said, "Chinese intrusion is taking place on the country's land. Where are the red eyes of Modiji. When will India look in the eyes of China and hold talks. Why is Prime Minister Modi silent?"

During the press conference, the BJP spokesperson said the Ministry of Defence had issued a statement on China. The BJP salutes the Indian Army. The valour with which the Army has performed its duty on the border deserves a salute. We bow before them and thank them for their bravery. Patra attacked the Congress asking why does the Congress cry when India does a surgical strike to eliminate terrorists.