BJP fully prepared to take on Lalu-Nitish: Samrat Choudhary

Patna: Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary on Monday said that the BJP is all set and fully prepared to take on Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“JD-U is almost finished in Bihar. They can enjoy power in Bihar till assembly election 2025. BJP is fully prepared to take on Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar in the state,” he said.

He said that entire Bihar knows that Lalu Prasad Yadav is an anti-reservation person who has done nothing during his tenure of 15 years.

“If any political party is anti-reservation, it is the RJD. We have a 70:30 fight with Mahagathbandhan. While 70 per cent belong to BJP, only 30 per cent belongs to them,” Samrat Choudhary said.

He said that the INDIA alliance is trying to divide the country into castes and the Prime Minister has said that there are only four castes in the country.

Reacting on Nitish Kumar becoming PM candidate for INDIA alliance, Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar has always dreamt of becoming prime minister.

“He had projected himself as PM in 2014 as well. What happened was that his party got only two seats. Now, the Mahagathbandhan will face a whitewash in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.”

Choudhary claimed that the political capacity of Nitish Kumar is nil. “The JD-U candidates even have lost their deposit in Madhya Pradesh election,” he said.