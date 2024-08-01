BJP Government Criticized For Water Leakage In New Parliament Building Amid Heavy Rains In Delhi

The BJP-led Central government faced criticism after the Congress and Samajwadi Party shared videos showing water leaking in the Parliament lobby during heavy rainfall in Delhi.



Congress MP Manickam Tagore raised an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, and Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP for spending billions on the new Parliament, suggesting that sessions be moved back to the old building.





Paper leakage outside,

water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion.

Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Loksabha. #Parliament pic.twitter.com/kNFJ9Ld21d — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) August 1, 2024





On social media, Tagore commented, "Paper leaks outside, water leaks inside. The recent leak in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion."

Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav called for the remainder of the monsoon session to be held in the old Parliament building. He tweeted, "The old Parliament was better, allowing old MPs to meet. Why not return to the old building until the 'water dripping program' ends in the new, billion-rupee structure?"

He added, "The public wonders if water leakage from every new roof built under the BJP government is part of their design."