BJP govt failed to give security to Kashmiri Pandits: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the BJP government has failed in giving security to Kashmiri Pandits.

Many meetings are being held, everyone wants to know the action plan ahead, he said.

"The BJP govt has failed in this. The era of 1990 has come again. They (Govt) don't have any plans. Whenever there is a murder in the valley, news comes that the Home Minister has called a high-level meeting, enough of these meetings, now we need action, Kashmir wants action", said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was speaking at a protest rally held by the AAP at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against the Centre over the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

He alleged that the administration in Jammu and Kashmir was not allowing Kashmiri Pandits to protest against the recent targeted killings in the Valley.

"When they protest against the targeted killings, the present BJP government in Kashmir does not allow them to protest. If the government behaves like this, the suffering of the people becomes double," Kejriwal said.

Speaking on the targeted killings in the Valley, Kejriwal put forth a four-point demand to the Center. He demanded an action plan to stop such incidents, cancel bonds signed with Kashmiri Pandits that say they cannot work outside Kashmir, fulfill the demands of Kashmiri Pandits and provide them security. He also lashed out at Pakistan and asked to stop petty tactics. "Kashmir will always be part of India," he said.

While speaking at the rally, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the prime minister, home minister, all Union ministers and MPs were shedding crocodile tears in the name of 'The Kashmir Files' movie. "Today, Kashmiri Pandits are being massacred. I want to ask Modi ji where are your ministers, MPs and MLAs hiding right now?" Singh said.

The AAP demanded that the Kashmiri Pandits be given adequate security and their voices be heard.