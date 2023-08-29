Live
BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec: Mamata
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party might go for the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers were already booked by the saffron party for campaigning. It is done so that no other political party can use the choppers for canvassing, Banerjee claimed.
Banerjee, who was speaking at a TMC youth wing rally, cautioned that a third term for the BJP would ensure the nation faces an ‘autocratic’ rule.
"If the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule. I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself... “The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred," she said. The general elections are due in 2024.