BJP Initiates Talks With MNS Chief Raj Thackeray For Alliance In Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated talks with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to forge an alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, positioning themselves against his estranged cousin, Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena. In a significant development, Raj Thackeray, accompanied by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.



Speculation is rife in political circles that the BJP may collaborate with the MNS to divide Marathi votes, aiming to diminish the influence of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai. If the alliance materializes, the MNS might secure one seat to contest from Mumbai, where the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray currently holds sway.



Raj Thackeray founded the MNS in 2006 after parting ways with the Shiv Sena, purportedly in opposition to Bal Thackeray's attempts to promote his son Uddhav Thackeray. Despite being recognized as a potent orator with a dedicated following, the MNS struggled to maintain its political relevance over the years.



However, the party's electoral success in the 2009 assembly elections, where it secured 13 seats primarily in Mumbai, underscored its ability to influence Marathi voters, causing a setback to the Shiv Sena in the concurrent Lok Sabha elections. Nonetheless, the MNS subsequently waned in significance, relegating itself to the political periphery in the state.



Responding to the speculation surrounding Raj Thackeray's visit to Delhi, NCP-SCP leader and MP Supriya Sule emphasized the need to combat corruption, unemployment, and inflation, urging states to collaborate within the constitutional framework. While she remained open to welcoming various political entities into the Maha Vikas Aghadi, she did not specifically address the inclusion of the MNS in the coalition.

