  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

BJP issues 3-line whip to RS MPs

BJP issues 3-line whip to RS MPs
x

BJP issues 3-line whip to RS MPs

Highlights

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on February 8.

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on February 8.

The official communique, addressed to all BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, stated, "All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, February 8, 2022."

It added, "All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 and support the government's stand."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X