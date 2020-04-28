BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To UP MLA For Controversial Remarks

The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to a party MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Tiwari for allegedly asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors. The provocative remarks attributed to him in sections of the media drew widespread criticism.

The BJP leadership is said to have found his comments distasteful and highly irresponsible. BJP National President JP Nadda stepped in and reportedly frowned on the state unit of the party for not having initiated any action in the matter.

Naddais said to have pulled up UP BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and is reported to have sought action against Suresh Tiwari. Subsequently, the MLA was served a show-cause notice and has been asked to send his reply within one week.

A video in which Tiwari, an MLA from Deoria district, was allegedly heard asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, went viral, kicking up a row. Clarifying the matter, the Deoria MLA is reported to have stated that his remarks were taken out of context.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently appealed to all citizens to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic together. He called for brotherhood and harmony after a section of the media and elements on social media were seen stoking controversies accusing members of the Muslim community of spreading the Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi appealed to all citizens to fight the pandemic unitedly.