BJP Kerala Chief Faces Legal Complaint Over Temple Videography

BJP Kerala state unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is facing a formal complaint for allegedly filming a social media reel at Guruvayur temple in Thrissur, reportedly violating Kerala High Court restrictions on videography in specific temple areas.

Congress leader and High Court lawyer VR Anoop filed the complaint with Guruvayur Temple Police, asserting that Chandrasekhar recorded video in a zone where the High Court has explicitly prohibited camera use. The video in question has since spread across social media platforms.

The incident has sparked criticism of the Guruvayur Devaswom Board, which previously took legal action against similar violations but has remained notably silent regarding Chandrasekhar's case. The complaint specifically highlights this apparent inconsistency in enforcement, referencing a previous case where police registered charges against artist Jasna Salim for filming at the same location last year. Salim had previously gained recognition for presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a painting of Lord Krishna during his Thrissur visit.