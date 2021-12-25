BJP launched donation campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday has launched a donation campaign on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Party's national president JP Nadda released the information in this regard. He told that through this campaign, BJP workers will go door-to-door to collect donations ranging from five rupees to one thousand rupees and will directly connect with the common people.

This campaign will run till the death anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay i.e. February 11.