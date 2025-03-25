BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Outreach Program For Underprivileged Muslims Ahead Of Eid

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ nationwide outreach program on Tuesday, aimed at assisting economically weaker Muslim families ahead of Eid. The initiative, perceived as an effort to strengthen community support before the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, was inaugurated in Delhi under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda.

The campaign plans to distribute festive kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across India. Each kit, valued between ₹500 and ₹600, includes essential food items like vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, sugar, and clothing. Women's kits contain fabric for suits, while men receive kurta-pyjamas.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui emphasized that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusivity, highlighting his participation in various religious festivals. He also announced plans to extend similar support to other minority communities during their respective festivals.

As part of the campaign, 32,000 BJP workers will visit 32,000 mosques to distribute these kits. Additionally, Eid Milan celebrations will be organized at the district level to foster community engagement.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, where the ruling NDA coalition seeks to maintain its majority, the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ initiative is seen as a strategic effort to connect with minority communities and expand the party’s outreach.