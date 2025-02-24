BJP Leader Dies En Route To Hospital Due To Ayodhya Traffic Barriers; Family Alleges Delayed Medical Access

A tragic incident unfolded in Ayodhya when local BJP leader BD Dwivedi died in his vehicle while trying to reach the hospital, with his family attributing the death to delays caused by extensive security barricades across the city.

Dwivedi experienced chest pain on Saturday morning, prompting his family to rush him to Shriram Hospital. Their journey was severely impeded by multiple security checkpoints, beginning with an hour-and-fifteen-minute delay at the Devkali barrier, despite desperate pleas to police officials and unanswered calls to senior authorities.

His son Rahul described their ordeal, stating that the two-hour journey to the hospital, which normally takes much less time, proved fatal for his father. The family was forced to attempt alternative routes, including Ram Path and Udaya Chauraha, before finally heading to the district hospital in Faizabad, where Dwivedi passed away before arrival.

The incident has drawn criticism from within the BJP, with local media in-charge Diwakar Singh calling it "extremely painful" and noting that the administration's focus on managing outsiders had compromised care for locals. In response, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, who attended Dwivedi's cremation, announced plans to station ambulances at various locations throughout the city to address future medical emergencies.