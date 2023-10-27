BJP leader's SUV rams couple in Bihar's Purnea, wife dead

Patna: A speeding SUV of a BJP leader mowed down a husband-wife couple's in Bihar's Purnea district, leading to the woman's death, police said on Friday.

Pankaj Kumar Pandit and his wife Kalpana Devi were returning home when a speeding SUV rammed their bike at 11.15 pm on Thursday near Harda Basti under Mangra police station.and also dragged them around 500 metres before the occupants stopped the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Kalpana died on the spot while Pandit was referred to PMCH Patna in critical condition.

"My elder brother and his wife were returning home on a bike and were just 500 metres away from the village when a speeding vehicle rammed them. The SUV belongs to BJP leader Rajesh Yadav. He was travelling with his entire family when the accident took place. The driver of the vehicle dragged them for five hundred metres before they left the vehicle and fled from the spot. The impact of the accident was such that all airbags of the SUV opened up," said Munna Pandit, brother of victim.

The police said that the SUV having registration number BR 11AR 0001 was coming from Gedabari in Katihar and its speed was more than 100 kmph when the accident occurred. Following the accident, local police seized the vehicle.

Contacted, Rajesh Yadav claimed that he was not in the SUV at the time of accident and only the driver and a body guard were inside.