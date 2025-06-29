BJP Leadership Selection Stalled As RSS Demands Organizational Overhaul

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, continue to face an impasse over selecting the party's next national president, creating a leadership vacuum that has persisted well beyond the scheduled transition period.

JP Nadda's tenure as BJP chief officially concluded in January 2023, but the party extended his term through June 2024 to oversee the Lok Sabha elections. Party insiders suggest that the leadership could have signaled a clear direction by appointing a working president in June, similar to the 2019 approach when Nadda was designated as working president under Amit Shah before his formal elevation in January 2020.

The RSS has reportedly conveyed its expectations to the BJP's senior leadership, emphasizing that the next president should possess strong organizational capabilities rather than being selected primarily for political messaging purposes. The Sangh is also advocating for comprehensive changes within both the party structure and government positions to accompany the leadership transition.

A crucial RSS gathering, the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, is scheduled to take place in Delhi from July 4 to 6, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and all six joint general secretaries in attendance. Sources indicate that BJP leadership may engage in decisive discussions with RSS functionaries during this meeting, potentially resolving the presidential selection.

Senior party officials anticipate that the incoming president will implement substantial organizational changes, with nearly half of the current national general secretaries likely to be replaced to make way for younger leadership in critical positions. The BJP's parliamentary board, which serves as the party's highest decision-making authority, may also incorporate prominent leaders to strengthen the organization ahead of important state elections.

Despite these preparations, consensus between the BJP and RSS on the presidential candidate remains elusive. The party's constitutional requirements mandate that elections be completed in at least 19 states before the national president can be formally chosen. Currently, only 14 state units have finished this process.

The BJP recently announced election officers for pending state elections, with Kiren Rijiju overseeing Maharashtra, Harsh Malhotra handling Uttarakhand, and Ravi Shankar Prasad managing West Bengal. The party prioritizes completing state-level appointments, particularly in crucial states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, to demonstrate internal unity before finalizing national leadership.

In Uttar Pradesh, the selection process has become complex due to caste considerations. Party sources reveal ongoing discussions between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding potential candidates. While suggestions for Dalit and OBC representatives have been sought, the final decision rests with Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Potential OBC candidates include Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh and Union Minister BL Verma from the Lodhi community, along with former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad. For Dalit representation, former Union Minister Ram Shankar Katheria and MPs Vidyasagar Sonkar and Vinod Sonkar are under consideration.

Karnataka presents its own challenges, with former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa supporting his son BY Vijayendra's retention, leveraging the significant Lingayat vote bank. However, some party members question Vijayendra's broader appeal compared to his father and cite concerns about internal conflicts during his leadership. Alternative candidates include Sunil Kumar, an OBC leader, and C T Ravi, a Vokkaliga and former national general secretary.

In Maharashtra, current working president Ravindra Chavan, who belongs to the Maratha community, appears positioned for formal elevation, with his close relationship to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strengthening his prospects.

West Bengal remains particularly challenging, as incumbent Sukanta Majumdar also serves as a Union Minister, requiring leadership to decide whether he can step down from his ministerial role to focus exclusively on party responsibilities. Other potential candidates include Rajya Sabha MP Shamik Bhattacharya, who has gained prominence in Delhi party circles, and state leader Suvendu Adhikari, though the RSS reportedly maintains reservations about Adhikari due to his Trinamool Congress background. The party is also considering women leaders like Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul to potentially challenge Mamata Banerjee's TMC in upcoming elections.

Madhya Pradesh faces equally complex caste dynamics, with OBCs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes comprising over 70 percent of the population. The leadership approaches candidate selection cautiously to consolidate support and counter Congress influence. Tribal leaders under consideration include Gajendra Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sumer Singh Solanki, while Dalit candidates include Lal Singh Arya and Pradeep Lariya. With Chief Minister Mohan Yadav being an OBC, selecting another OBC for state president appears less likely, though Kavita Patidar's name has emerged in discussions.

Gujarat's next state president is expected to be either a Patidar from Saurashtra or an OBC candidate, considering regional caste arithmetic and the 2027 assembly elections. Potential OBC candidates include Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayank Nayak, and Devusinh Chauhan, while Patidar options include Dilip Sanghani and Janak Patel.

The prolonged leadership uncertainty reflects the complex interplay between organizational requirements, caste considerations, and electoral strategies that continue to shape the BJP's internal dynamics across multiple states.