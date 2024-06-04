Live
Modi must respect people's verdict, resign: Congress
BJP picks Naidu as NDA convenor
'Placebo' surgery not a cruel trick, can be very effective
MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
BJP leads in 73 Assembly seats in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 73 Assembly seats in Odisha, according to data from the Election Commission of India. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is leading in 58 constituencies out of 147 Assembly seats, with trends available until 1.30 pm.
The Congress is ahead in 14 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in one, and an Independent candidate is leading in one seat.
At least eight ministers from Naveen’s Cabinet are trailing. These include Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Rita Sahu and Women & Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram.