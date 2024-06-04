BJP leads in 73 Assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 73 Assembly seats in Odisha, according to data from the Election Commission of India. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is leading in 58 constituencies out of 147 Assembly seats, with trends available until 1.30 pm.

The Congress is ahead in 14 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in one, and an Independent candidate is leading in one seat.

At least eight ministers from Naveen’s Cabinet are trailing. These include Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Rita Sahu and Women & Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram.