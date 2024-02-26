Live
Just In
BJP moves Calcutta HC for permission to hold protest on Sandeshkhali issue
After being denied the permission by Kolkata Police to hold sit-in from February 27 against the alleged sexual harassment and violence against women at Sandeshkhali, the state unit of BJP on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court to ask for the permission for sit-in.
In the petition, the BJP has said that the denial of the police permission for the sit-in-protest at the base of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in central Kolkata is arbitrary considering that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted two-rallies at the same venue just 12 days back, with City Police making all the arrangements.
The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday. Earlier, BJP’s IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya indicated that his party will move to court challenging the denial of police permission. The police denied the permission on grounds that use of loudspeakers is prohibited at the place where the proposed-sit-in-protest has been scheduled by the BJP. Amit Malviya plans to assemble some protesting women from Sandeshkhali at the protest rally.