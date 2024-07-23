Live
- Sri Padarajamutt chief Pontiff visits Tirumala
- HC impleads UGC in PIL to hold LLB, LLM exams before July every year
- RRR shakes hand with Jagan, requests him not to skip House
- Five districts on edge as Godavari flood water rises
- Pushpa Yagam held at Appalayagunta
- Sivanna sails through tough tide against YSRCP
- Godavari flood flows beyond the second warning level at Dowleswaram
- From industrialist to industries minister
- Victory never eluded Vegulla in Mandapet
- Sunil Kumar: A political journey beyond family ties
Just In
BJP, Oppn spar over govt staff participating in Sangh activities
New Delhi: The lifting of ban on government employee’s participation in activities of RSS triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition on Monday, with the two camps sparring on the issue even as the Sangh fountainhead described the Modi government's decision as appropriate. RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar said the present decision of the government is "appropriate and strengthens the democratic system in India", as the then government had "baselessly banned" the government employees from participating in the activities of the constructive organisation like Sangh due to political interest.
However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising employees on an ideological basis that would be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants. His remarks came after a July 9 notification on the issue came in public domain on Sunday.