BJP, Oppn spar over govt staff participating in Sangh activities

New Delhi: The lifting of ban on government employee’s participation in activities of RSS triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition on Monday, with the two camps sparring on the issue even as the Sangh fountainhead described the Modi government's decision as appropriate. RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar said the present decision of the government is "appropriate and strengthens the democratic system in India", as the then government had "baselessly banned" the government employees from participating in the activities of the constructive organisation like Sangh due to political interest.

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising employees on an ideological basis that would be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants. His remarks came after a July 9 notification on the issue came in public domain on Sunday.