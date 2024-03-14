BJP Parliamentary Party’s decision on alliance final: Samal

Bhubaneswar: Hours after claiming that the BJP will fight the upcoming elections for Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly alone, State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Thursday said that the party’s Parliamentary Party’s decision in this regard will be final.

Samal’s earlier assertion had come amid talks of a pre-poll alliance between the BJD and the BJP. On his arrival from the national capital earlier in the day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Samal said, “BJP will form the government in the State alone with the blessings and cooperation of people.”

Around two hours later, however, he said, “Whatever our national president or parliamentary party will say, that is the final decision. Media shouldn’t make narrative based on my statement.” Samal also deleted his post on X in which he claimed that BJP in Odisha will form government in the State on its own.