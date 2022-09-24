BJP President J.P. Nadda to Begin Two-Day Visit To Kerala on Sunday

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumes his Bharat Jodo, Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda has announced a two-days visit to the state of Kerala where he will partake in several public programmes and organisational meetings of the party in Tiruchirappalli, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The party announced that the party supremo will listen to the 93rd episode of P.M. Modi's radio address, "Mann Ki Baat'' with party workers at 11:00 am at Srirangam Auditorium, Chengamanad, Ernakulam. Nadda's visit is being viewed as a giant step for the party to widen its reach to the Christian community in Kerala. BJP, so far, has failed to bag any seats in the Kerala assembly. Earlier in September, union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah held a southern zonal council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier in the week, former union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar mocked Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as Congress' "Chodo Yatra", indicating that many leaders have left the party in the recent months, weeks. On September 9, the former union minister of environment was appointed in-charge of the BJP Kerala unit.

For Nadda's upcoming visit on Sunday, the party president is also scheduled to inaugurate the Kottayam BJP district office in Nagampadam and address party workers on the day. He will then visit the new BJP Office and interact with senior leaders of the party from Kerala.

On Sunday he will address Booth Presidents and Booth In-charges of district level at Uday Palace Convention Centre and will inaugurate the newly constructed District BJP Office in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.