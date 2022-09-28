BJP President JP Nadda To Visit Odisha on September 29th, 30th

New Delhi: After concluding two-day visit to Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Odisha on Thursday and address a mega party conclave in Bhubaneshwar. BJP is bracing itself for a face-off with Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal in the 2024 general elections.

As per the schedule released by the party, BJP president J.P. Nadda will be visiting the state for two-days and on September 30th he will inaugurate Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation (SVNirtar) Hospital in Cuttack. BJD is also scheduled to hold a series of organisational meetings on September 29th and 30th.

This is Nadda's first visit to the state since becoming the BJP President in 2019. On Thursday, Nadda will hold a meeting of the BJP MPs and MLAs from the state at the party state headquarters. He is expected to leave for Bhadrak later in the day. In Bhubaneshwar, Nadda is expected to address over 20,000 booth level party workers in Janata Maidan.

Earlier in September, National BJP general secretary and Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal visited the state and met office bearers. As per reports, Bansal took stock of BJP's position in Odisha and met its parties' spokespersons, MLAs and M.Ps before heading back to Delhi.

Earlier in August, union minister Amit Shah visited Odisha and asked state BJP leaders to brace for the 2024 elections. He also took stock of the steps taken by the party to strengthen the booth committee after the party's poor performance in urban and panchayat polls.

While Shah has claimed that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power at the Centre with a two-third majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he also expressed confidence that the party will form the government in Odisha after the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in the same year.