BJP raises questions on Bibhav being seen with Kejriwal in UP

New Delhi : The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as Bibhav Kumar, embroiled in a controversy involving the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, was allegedly seen with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and party MP Sanjay Singh in Lucknow.

CM Kejriwal, who had reached Lucknow on Wednesday night, addressed a Press conference on Thursday.



The BJP has raised questions over Bibhav Kumar, being seen with them in Lucknow and has strongly criticised AAP as well as MP Sanjay Singh, who is allegedly trying to bring about a rapprochement between Kejriwal and Swati Maliwal, after the Delhi CM’s assistant Bibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her.

Delhi BJP President V Sachdeva in a video byte said, “The incident involving Swati Maliwal is not an accident but a conspiracy. Sanjay Singh himself had said that Bibhav, who is said to be Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence and the party will take cognisance of it. He had also stated that Kejriwal is angry with Bibhav. But all three were seen together at Lucknow Airport last night. Lies, deceit and deception which are in the character of the Aam Aadmi Party were once again visible.”

Sachdeva also raised questions over the death of AAP worker Santosh Koli, who was a close associate of CM Kejriwal from the time of the movement, and said that whenever there is talk of respect and self-respect of women, the character of Arvind Kejriwal and his party appears to be hollow. The incident that happened with Swati Maliwal is not the first incident, he alleged.



“Today I also remember Santosh Koli whose tragic death is still under doubt. After all, what is the reason that every woman who goes to a high position in Aam Aadmi Party is not able to stay there? Two days ago, Sanjay Singh was saying that Bibhav had a hand in the Swati Maliwal incident and that Arvind Kejriwal would take cognisance of it but Kejriwal is roaming around Lucknow with Bibhav. From this, the character of the Aam Aadmi Party can be understood, which is just looting, cheating and deceit,” the BJP leader added.

