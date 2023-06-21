Live
BJP Says CM Is Only Eligible only For Type 7 Bungalow
Highlights
- Delhi BJP questioned the Delhi government on how chief minister Arvind Kejriwal managed to secure the kind of official housing for which he was supposedly not even qualified.
- The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that according to the administrative arrangements, Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister of a Union territory and his eligibility is only for type VII bungalow.
On Tuesday, the Delhi BJP questioned the Delhi government on how chief minister Arvind Kejriwal managed to secure the kind of official housing for which he was supposedly not even qualified.
The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that according to the administrative arrangements, Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister of a Union territory and his eligibility is only for type VII bungalow. This comes after a day of the vigilance agency sent notice to seven PWD officers.
Later he raised questions thathow did PWD officials build such a grand bungalow for Arvind Kejrival. He added, "Did PWD take any building plan approval or occupancy certificate from Municipal Corporation of Delhi? Under whose pressure, the PWD officials deliberately made work orders smaller than Rs 9.99 crore so that neither tender nor approval of the PWD secretary would be required?" reported The Times Of India.AAP, however, chose not to address the accusations.
A notice should also be addressed to Kejriwal, according to Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, asking why the building activity was not halted despite the BJP MLAs' prior raising of the issue in the House.
