Just In
BJP slams AAP-led MCD over Ghazipur landfill fire
Following the fire at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday, the BJP Delhi unit hit out at AAP-led MCD, saying that despite cleaning the site, a new heap has been formed causing significant inconvenience to residents and businesses in the vicinity.
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that the call regarding the blaze was received at 5.22 p.m. at Ghazipur landfill and two fire tenders have been rushed to the site.
Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is shameful that due to the corrupt negligence of the Kejriwal-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site and heavy smoke rose.
“Kejriwal had promised to clean up this landfill site by December 31, 2023, before the 2022 elections of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, but today, instead of removing old heaps from the landfill site, a new heap has been formed there,” he said.
He said that it is regrettable that while Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Mayor Shaili Oberoi did not consider it necessary to visit the site.