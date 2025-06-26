  • Menu
BJP staging Emergency drama: Kharge

New Delhi: An undeclared emergency is prevailing in the country for the last 11 years, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed on Wednesday...

New Delhi: An undeclared emergency is prevailing in the country for the last 11 years, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed on Wednesday while accusing the BJP of staging a "drama" of observing 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to mark the Emergency proclamation to hide governance failure. Kharge said if there is any threat to democracy and the Constitution, it is from the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hitting back at Modi over his jibes on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, he said a government which has no tolerance and does not allow fraternity and liberty to prosper has no right to lecture others.

