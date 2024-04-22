  • Menu
BJP unveils Odia version of poll manifesto

The State BJP unit released the Odia version of the party's manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Lok Sabha elections here on Monday.

Bhubaneswar: The State BJP unit released the Odia version of the party's manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Lok Sabha elections here on Monday. Senior BJP leaders, including election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and State president Manmohan Samal, were among others present during the release of the manifesto titled “Modinka Guarantee 2024.”

The Centre's free ration scheme will be extended by another five years, three crore 'Lakhpati didi' will be created, the PM Awas Yojana will be expanded and drinking water supply will be taken to every home, said Tomar.

The Modi government is dedicated to women, youths and farmers and it has fulfilled all promises made in the poll manifesto in 2014 and 2019, Samal said. The BJP will reach out to every household with the Odia version of the manifesto, he added.

