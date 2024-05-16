Live
BJP wants to scrap Constitution, says Rahul
Bolangir : The Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to scrap the Constitution and also the reservation provided to tribals, Dalits and backward class.
Addressing an election rally in Bolangir, Rahul said if the BJP wins this election, it will privatise the public sector and the country will be run by 22 billionaires. “The BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it,” he said, pointing to the Constitution in his hand.
“If BJP wins, the reservation will be scrapped, the public sector will be privatised and the country will be run by 22 billionaires. That’s why the people’s government should be formed,” he added.
Rahul said the biggest issue in this election is to save the Constitution and the ideas propounded by B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. He said if the Constitution ends, then the rights of common people, their land, the reservation system and public sector firms will also come to an end.
Rahul said the BJP leaders boast about ending reservation, the weapon provided to Dalits, Adivasis and backward class by Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. He said as soon as the INDIA alliance forms the government at the Centre on June 4, wages under the MGNREGS will be increased to Rs 400, salaries of Anganwadi and Asha workers will be doubled and 30 lakh vacant government sector posts will be filled by the Congress.
Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi did not say anything against the ruling Biju Janata Dal in his speech.