BJP's 12-Hour Bandh Partially Disrupts West Bengal Over Protest March Crackdown

West Bengal experienced partial disruption of daily activities as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a 12-hour statewide bandh. The strike, running from 6 AM to 6 PM, was organized to protest against the police's handling of demonstrators during the recent 'Nabanna Abhijan' march to the state secretariat. This march was initially prompted by the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The bandh's impact varied across the state. In Kolkata, while the usual weekday bustle was noticeably subdued, with reduced public transportation and some offices opting for work-from-home policies, most shops and educational institutions remained open. The state government had urged citizens to disregard the strike call.

Tensions escalated in several areas, with reports of clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP supporters, particularly in the outskirts of Kolkata. In Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas, a BJP leader alleged that TMC members attacked his vehicle and opened fire.

Law enforcement maintained a strong presence throughout the day. Several BJP workers were detained in Kolkata for attempting to enforce the bandh by closing shops and disrupting services. Notable incidents included the forced closure attempt at Shyambazar metro station and road blockades in Nandigram.

The strike also affected transportation, with train services disrupted on multiple routes and some state-run bus drivers in north Bengal wearing helmets as a precautionary measure.

Amidst the unrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dedicated the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad to the deceased trainee doctor, while the state government mandated attendance for all government employees during the bandh.

This strike follows Tuesday's large-scale violence during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest, which resulted in over 200 arrests across the state.