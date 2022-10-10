BJP's Sambit Patra Fiercely Targets AAP Over Gopal Italia's Comment Against PM Modi

New Delhi: The political tussle between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party grows bitter as the latter has accused AAP of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, the BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that AAP leader Gopal Italia and Arvind Kejriwal have insulted the democratic process of Gujarat and India by using abusive words for OBC Prime Minister.



Speaking at the party headquarters, the BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted AAP fiercely over a purported old video of Italia where Italia allegedly called P.M Modi neech. BJP's Sambit Patra also came down heavily against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal saying that there is no difference between him and Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar. Patra said that the level of language of both Kejriwal and Mani Shankar and their way of doing politics is the same.

Referring to the purported video, Patra said, "AAP's Gujarat state president Gopal Italia has used abusive language for the Prime Minister several times in a video. This reflects the mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Patra went on to say that Arvind Kejriwal has not only insulted democratic process of India, people of Gujarat and the whole of nation. He also alleged that AAP's Kejriwal and Congress Mani Shankar Aiyar both have repeatedly target P.M Modi for his OBC status. Meanwhile BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta said that that Kejriwal, is furious about his possible defeat in the ensuing Gujarat polls and is taking revenge on Gujaratis by calling them Kansa's children and himself an incarnation of God.

Meanwhile Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia has said he was being attacked because he was a Patidar.

"Gopal Italia is a Patel (Patidar), he was associated with the Patidar agitation before. That is why I am being attacked. BJP is an anti-Patel party," said Italia during a press conference in Surat Monday.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women released an official statement saying, "NCW has taken cognizance of the matter. The abusive & indecent language used by Sh. Gopal Italia is gender biased, misogynist & condemnable. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on October 13th."