Black box recovered

Mumbai: The black box of the ill-fated Learjet 45 plane that crashed near the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday morning has been recovered, while Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu sought the state government’s support for expediting the probe into the accident.

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in the plane crash, the civil aviation ministry said that ensuring a thorough, transparent and time-bound inquiry remains its top priority.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash that happened during the aircraft’s second attempt to land at the Baramati tabletop air strip.

On Thursday, Naidu wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking the state government’s cooperation for expeditious conduct of the probe into the plane crash.

In a letter to the chief minister, Naidu sought the government’s support for accessing the crash site, local administrative assistance and coordination with ground agencies, among other steps.