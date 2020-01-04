Blaming past government for infant deaths is pointless: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress president and state's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot slammed the Rajasthan government's handling of the deaths of over 100 infants in Kota's JK Lon Hospital, after BJP.

Sachin Pilot said the government could have been more sensitive in its response and there is no point blaming the past government.

"I think our response to this (Kota infants' deaths) could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous government's misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed. One can't escape responsibility by weaving a web of numbers. We shouldn't be talking about what happened in the past. We should rather be fixing responsibility of what is happening at present," Sachin Pilot was quoted saying on Saturday.

The leader added: "Itne sare bacchon ki maut hui hai. Jimmedari tay karni hogi. Vasundra ji ne kuch galat kiya to janta ne unhain hara diya. Magar ab toh hamari jimmedari banti hai (So many children have died. We have to fix responsibility. People voted out Vasundhra Raje for her wrongs. But now it's our responsibility. Shouldn't we be fixing responsibility for deaths of so many children? If infants are dying regularly in this manner, then it isn't sufficient for the government to say more deaths took place in the past."