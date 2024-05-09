Bless the good candidate, says Naveen

Berhampur: “Bless the good candidate, not the thief and unscrupulous candidate”, said Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik while addressing an election meeting at Kanisi under Gopalpur Assembly constituency on Thursday. The Chief Minister addressed the meeting at the same venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a BJP election rally on May 6.

Naveen described the candidates fielded by the Opposition parties as corrupt and crooks and urged the voters not to extend support to them in the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Vote for the conch symbol both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on May 13, he urged the voters.