Blood shortage hits services at dist headquarters hospital

Dhenkanal: Shortage of blood and non-conduct of blood donation camps have affected services in the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital. Even exchange of blood against other groups was not possible to issue blood to particular group on Saturday.

According to official reports, no voluntary organisation or the Dhenkanal Blood Bank organised blood donation camps like previous days in the current month. As many as 1,157 units of blood was collected from different camps and some more at the blood bank last month .It was distributed as per requisition to patients by Saturday. Blood has to be used within 35 days failing which it may expire.

As there was no stock of blood, patients moved from pillar to post.

A relative of one Pramila Das [58] searched for B Group positive blood since morning for her but to vain. The blood bank staff said no such group, except O, is available . Only 7-8 O group blood pouches were available in the blood bank.

Pramila was admitted to the Dhenkanal District headquarters hospital four days back. She suffers from blood deficiency and her body develops abnormalities. The ward doctor has advised blood transfusion, but it was not available. She belongs to Nuagaon village. Her relative is desperate to collect blood, but the blood bank staff say only collection of blood positive group can be exchanged.

The blood bank officials said there is increasing demand for blood, but no camp was organised in the current month. "We are facing blood shortage. As the day temperature is high, people are reluctant to donate .